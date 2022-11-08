THE countdown is one for the Yanco Town Improvement Committee's first ever event.
The committee was formed earlier this year and it has been all guns blazing ever since.
Its first event will be held on November 26 and will be a twilight markets evening in the town.
The markets are just in time to start Christmas shopping with many stallholders offering items that could certainly fill a stocking or present under the tree.
The event is also aimed at not just residents of Yanco, but the entire Leeton shire community, as well as visitors.
Many stallholders have already signed up to be part of the twilight event, but it is also not too late for those considering having their own stand to register and be part of the evening.
The committee has planned a whole evening out for everyone, with the markets themselves to take place in the Main Avenue service lane, which will be closed to traffic while the event is held.
Committee member Tessa Hamilton said the idea was to bring people to Yanco to showcase the town, as well as have a great night out for all ages.
The stalls are set to offer plenty of variety, including delicious food, all kinds of different wares, art, produce and more.
"We've got entertainment lined up, there will be activities for the kids, the Poisoned Apple is bringing her children's fun to the event and so much more," Mrs Hamilton said. "We really want this to be a huge event, so we'd love to see everyone out here.
"It's a great time of year when it's the festive season is kicking off, but we're hoping the date we have chosen will allow more people to come before it starts to get really busy for everyone."
Yanco Public School have also gotten in on the organising for the event, helping to design posters promoting the markets.
The Yanco Lions Club will hold their hams raffle as part of the event, which always attracts a crowd. Entertainment will be happening in Waring Park, making sure the atmosphere is one of fun and good vibes all around.
The twilight markets will get underway on Saturday, November 26 from 4pm to 8pm and will be an all-weather event.
If it does happen to be raining, the fun will be moved to the Yanco hall. More information can be found at the Yanco Town Improvement Committee Facebook page.
