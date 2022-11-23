THE school journey has come to an end for Leeton High School's class of 2022.
With Higher School Certificate exams now finished, the group can also add officially graduating to their list of accomplishments.
The year 12 class gathered recently for their formal to round out what has big a big year of hard work and study.
Students enjoyed the chance to once again catch up with their friends and teachers, while dressing up for the occasion to mark a significant milestone in their young lives.
Leeton High School principal Meagan Crelley described the group as an "exceptional cohort".
"These students have been an exceptional cohort throughout their journey at Leeton High School and will no doubt go on to carve a stellar path in whatever field they choose," she said.
"Best wishes to our graduates as they await their Higher School Certificate results and make some big decisions over the next few months.
"We hope to see as many of our year 12 students as possible at our ATAR barbecue breakfast at 8am on December 15. Congratulations on this great milestone."
