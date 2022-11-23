The Irrigator

Leeton farmer Matt Tabain has wheat crop win competition

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
Competition co-ordinator for the Leeton/Narrandera shires Liz Munn (left) with winner Matt Tabain and judge Katherine Munn. Picture supplied

A LEETON farmer's wheat crop has come out on top as part of a unique competition.

