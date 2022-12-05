The Irrigator

One-off final for MIA Breeders Plate

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 5 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones celebrates Sugar Apple's win in the MIA Breeders Plate last year.

Leeton will not run heats of the MIA Breeders Plate this year as the club continues to tinker with the time-honoured feature race for two-year-olds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.