One-off final for MIA Breeders Plate

Leeton will not run heats of the MIA Breeders Plate this year as the club continues to tinker with the time-honoured feature race for two-year-olds.
For the first time in decades, and potentially the history of the race, there will just be a straight final run on Boxing Day.
It remains at group three feature however the field will be selected using the regular handicapping policy rather than entrants qualifying from heats.
There were only 14 runners in last year's series, after recent Breeders Crown winner Captain Ravishing was scratched before the heats.
Leeton president-secretary Jo Punch said the move was to ensure the best field possible.
"We've been trying to entice more horses there and it hasn't worked so we're going to have a straight out race on the 26th," Punch said.
"It will be done through nominations but it is still a $30,000 race and if there are enough horses we will have a division two race."
However the club is willing to run a division two of the series, to be worth $12,750 if there are sufficient nominations.
Last year's heats were run on the same night as the Vicbred Super Series heats.
There would have been a four-day gap between the two series if the club was to run heats this year but Punch
"It didn't clash with the actual of the Vicbred races, as their heats are on the Tuesday night and ours would have been on the Friday night but we thought if they were in that they were going to go that way," she said.
"We thought we'd try this just to keep it going.
"We want to keep it going, it's the 69th year of running it."
There will also be a change with the barrier draw.
The race has traditionally been a random barrier draw but this time around will be preferential.
It will see horses with a lower national rating system drawn to an advantage.
Leeton has continued to tinker with its carnival and this year will see the introduction of the Woods Family Pace for no lifetime win horses who are trained within 100 kilometres of the track on the opening night, December 16.
The Breeders Plate will be the feature of the Boxing Day meeting, which will also play host to heats of the Golden Apple Super Store and Milbrae Quarries series.
Both finals will be run on January 1 alongside the Leeton Pacers Cup.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
