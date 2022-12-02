NOT an exam, study aid or laptop were in sight when St Francis College year 12 students officially kicked up their heels and marked their graduation.
The 2022 crop of year 12 students donned their formal wear, suits, ties and dazzling dresses to officially bid farewell to their years at the college.
For some it was the first chance to get together again since the completion of the Higher School Certificate with good vibes and smiles abounding throughout the evening at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
Principal Seb Spina congratulated the year group on marking such a large milestone in their young lives.
"These graduation dinners seem to get better and better every year," he said.
"It was wonderful to celebrate together with the 90 graduates, their parents, carers and staff.
"There were over 300 people in attendance."
With HSC results imminent in the coming weeks, many students are eagerly awaiting to see what their score will be.
Many have already received early entry into university courses for next year, while others will decide their next move based on their results.
Some are taking a gap year, while others are rolling up their sleeves in jobs and roles outside of the school classroom.
