St Francis College year 12 class of 2022 farewells school life at formal and graduation night

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
A night to dress up and celebrate school being finished was enjoyed by all the graduates.

NOT an exam, study aid or laptop were in sight when St Francis College year 12 students officially kicked up their heels and marked their graduation.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

