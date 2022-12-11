The Irrigator

Police searching for Sherne Peachey, 51, who was last seen in the Leeton area on Friday

Updated December 11 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:52pm
Sherne Peachey has not been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman from Leeton.

