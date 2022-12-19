IT HAS been a busy time on court for the Leeton Basketball Association, with competitions wrapping up for the year.
Aussie Hoops finished on November 25, along with the under 10s miniball comp, which made a welcome return and will become a permanent part of the Leeton Junior Basketball program.
The association has thanked its representative players who stepped up as junior coaches and referees.
Sportsmanship Awards for minball competition:
On November 28 the grand final night for the under 12s to under 18s age groups was held, with many close games.
Winning teams
Under 12 boys: Wildcats
Under 12 girls: Lightning
Under 14 boys: Bullets
Under14 girls: Spirit
Open boys division two: Kings
Open boys division one: Hawks
Open girls: Flames
Special mention to Sophie Cross, who was awarded the Pearce family trophy for most dedicated junior referee and presented with her black and white stripes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The grand finals was followed up by All Star night, which saw the best performing players in each age group, presented with a 2022 Allstar singlet and play in a game to finish off the season for a bit of fun.
The association has thanked all players, referees, coaches and parents for helping make 2022 a successful year, with the group looking forward to seeing everyone in 2023 for a bigger and better year of basketball.
Airlie Chilko, Braxton McDonald, Solomon Liu, Jez Lashbrook, Bree Gillespie, Jaxon Ryan, Sophie Cross and Amelia Irvin.
Sophie Sullivan, Alexis Alampi, Ella Broadbent, Jarvis Clayton, Xavier Chilko, Josephine Irvin, Tallis McMillan, Eli Doyle and Nakeita Alampi.
Evie Speirs-Dill, Tristan Ganderton, Zaide Harmer and Charlise Vitelli.
James Rourke and Madeline Glenn.
Calan Nicholls, Nate Fletcher and Amelia Irvin.
