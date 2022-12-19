The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton Basketball Association holds grand finals, All-Star night to wrap up 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 19 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The All-Stars night was a popular concept at the Leeton Indoor Stadium. Picture supplied

IT HAS been a busy time on court for the Leeton Basketball Association, with competitions wrapping up for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.