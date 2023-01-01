Blazing Home blitzed his rivals to extend his perfect record with his biggest win to date.
After a hoof abscess derailed his group one Vicbred Super Series campaign, the two-year-old bounced back to win the group three MIA Breeders Plate on Monday.
Reinsman Jackson Painting gave a big salute to the strong crowd as he scored a memorable victory.
After the disappointment of missing out last week, Painting was thrilled to take out the time-honoured affair for the first time.
"It was just a relief really after missing out on that group one series," Painting said.
"To have all the owners and family here makes it pretty special.
"It's a race everyone in the area strives to win so to win it was a pretty good feeling."
Painting set a frenetic tempo despite easily finding the lead in the $30,000 final.
With his main rival Chivalry ($6.50) sitting outside them, the $1.04 favourite ran a 55.7-second middle half to break the hearts of his rivals.
While Chynchilla ($34) loomed as a danger entering the home straight, Blazing Home responded to go on win by 12.2 metres.
He stopped the clock in a mile rate of 1:53.7, which was a half second quicker than group one winner Bar Room Banta's previous mark.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Blazing Home has been ultra impressive in his seven wins to date, starting off with a win at Riverina Paceway in June.
He's won twice at metropolitan level and Painting and trainer David Kennedy have big plans ahead.
"He still got in a little bit but I think that might just be him," Painting said.
"He dropped the bit around the bend when he dropped them off but once Blake (Jones, on Chynchilla) he just knuckled down and ran away from them in the end. He did it really well."
Painting gave Brett Hogan plenty of credit for treating his hoof abscess and helping him get back on track after he picked up the issue less than two weeks ago.
The NSW Derby will be the first major goal for the son of Rock N Roll Heaven but first the Euroley stable may look to the Vicbred Silver Consolation.
Blazing Home has drawn 11 in the $25,000 race at Bendigo on Friday.
How well he recovers from his record-breaking race will determine if he lines up.
Painting has always had plenty of faith of the New Zealand import but he's impressed with how he continues to step up.
"We've always had a really big opinion of him but it's just hard to tell how good he really is," he said.
"But what he ran tonight free-for-all horses don't run that here so he's pretty special."
The two-year-old is certainly growing in Kennedy's estimations.
"He's starting to warm on me I guess," Kennedy said.
"Jack has done a great job picking these horses out of New Zealand, there's a good group of horses and it's good to win a nice race for them.
"We were a bit stiff last week not to go to Victoria but luckily we got to come here in front of a good crowd and pick up the local race."
It was one of two track record performances on Boxing Day with The Wolf setting a new best mile rate for the 2147 metres.
The Lisa Bartley-trained four-year-old took just over a second off the previous mark set by Smo in 2015.
He was able to lead all the way in a mile rate of 1:56.1.
