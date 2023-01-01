The Irrigator

Blazing Homes scorches Leeton track to take out 2022 MIA Breeders Plate

By Courtney Rees
January 2 2023 - 9:30am
Jackson Painting celebrates Blazing Home's win in the MIA Breeders Plate last Monday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

Blazing Home blitzed his rivals to extend his perfect record with his biggest win to date.

