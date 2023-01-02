THREE not-for-profits in Leeton will this year be able to continue on with their good work thanks to critical funding remaining ongoing.
The Leeton JumpStart Fund, Leeton Connect and Leeton Business Chamber have each received funding once more from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) in partnership with Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, through the Investing in Rural Community Futures (IRCF) program.
JumpStart will receive $38,980 to assist with its operationalizing strategy, diversifying revenue and upskilling volunteers to future proof the organisation.
Leeton Connect's grants support co-ordinator and collaboration consultant position has been further funded for another year to the tune of $56,570. This staff member helps other not-for-profits in the shire when it comes to grants support co-ordinator and future partnerships.
Lastly, the Leeton Business Chamber will receive $60,000 for its co-ordinator position, as well as building on its capacity to increase its volunteer base through training, the new Leeton digital hub and other initiatives.
Leeton, Junee and the Nambucca Valley were the recipients of the latest round of funding.
IN OTHER NEWS:
FRRR chief executive officer Natalie Egleton, said the IRCF program in Junee, Leeton and Nambucca Valley was now in its fourth year.
She said its success highlights how important it is to have place-based grant programs that focus on specific communities and their needs.
"This program is quite unique in the sense that it has operated over a number of years," Ms Egleton said.
"This means that we get to go on a journey with these organisations, addressing issues they identify and working towards achieving the goals outlined in the road mapping process on what's almost a step-by-step basis.
"At this stage of the program, the majority of the local NFPs being funded have previously received a grant through the program and are consolidating their efforts or building capacity to engage in more collaborative projects.
"The ongoing support and resources provided by this program give these communities consistency and the ability to plan for the long-term, both of which are crucial for creating sustainability and self-sufficiency in the future, once the program comes to a close," Ms Egleton said.
"In this round, we clearly saw an emphasis on financial sustainability by the local organisations in these three communities.
"Program participants are working towards revenue diversification, improving financial systems and amplifying their value proposition, all of which are really important considerations for NFPs in remote, rural and regional Australia given the economic uncertainty we're currently facing."
