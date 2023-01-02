SUMMER finally turned up the heat for Leeton shire over the festive period, but it hasn't all been welcome news.
While the temperatures climbed to more summer-appropriate levels, storms have also rolled into town.
On December 30, a particularly strong storm front was seen brewing throughout the afternoon before heavy rain and ferocious winds made their presence felt once the sun had set.
Leeton's State Emergency Service Unit was called on to help at several homes and properties throughout town as a result.
There were reports of damage to the roof of many homes, branches across roads and more.
Leeton SES Unit Commander Rebecca Bradshaw said there had been between 10 to 15 call outs in the shire across December 30 and 31.
"The winds were really strong and that is what has caused most of the damage to people's homes," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A lot of the jobs we went to were the next day (December 31) either when people were up the next day and spotted the damage or they were arriving home from holidays to discover the damage.
"We're always on hand to help, it is what we do."
On Monday morning, the unit was also called to another job, likely related to the same storm as people continue to return home following the festive period.
The Leeton SES has had a solid 12 months when it comes to recruitment, going from around four members to 21 in the past year.
"We're always looking for more volunteers ... this year we're also hoping to be involved in a lot more community engagement now we have better numbers," Mrs Bradshaw said.
The hottest day for December in Leeton was recorded on Boxing Day when the mercury hit 38.5 degrees, followed closely by December 27 when the high was 38.4 degrees.
A total of 23mm of rain fell throughout the first month of summer, significantly less than the months prior to the relief of many.
As for the first week of 2023, the hot temperatures are set to continue.
On January 2 the clouds had again rolled in with rain expected and a top of 35 degrees predicted.
For the rest of the week and the return to work for many it's looking as though the first few days back will be hot with 36 degrees expected on January 3 before a more mild 30 degrees on January 4 and 5 and 31 degrees on January 6.
Those interested in joining the Leeton SES Unit can find out more information at www.ses.nsw.gov.au where tips on storm safety can also be found.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.