A farming couple from Saskatchewan, Canada was looking to experience large farming operations and agricultural support industries on their recent visit to Australia.
They had found it particularly difficult to find suitable tours that met their interests.
Most agricultural tours on offer did not interest them as they were day tours based around small hobby farms that offered petting farm animals, picking local fruit to buy or sampling locally-made jam.
Their search led them to Leeton's own Agricultural Tours Riverina (ATR).
This unique agritourism business is the brainchild of managing director, John Collins, who established it in 2014.
John's focus is to provide genuine agricultural experiences that are an unequalled form of learning. ATR has established a solid network across a broad sector, including researchers, growers, industry, educational institutions, and travel agencies both domestically and overseas.
John worked closely with the Canadian tourists to develop a bespoke agricultural tour that was exactly what they were looking for.
The itinerary commenced with a private car pickup at Circular Quay in Sydney then a meeting with a wool broker in Wagga Wagga and a visit to a large grain, cattle, and sheep farm in Sandigo before they arrived in Leeton.
The tour was packed with diversity, including the cotton gin, Wumbulgal freight interchange, wineries, as well as rice and cotton farms.
The couple were also treated with our hometown delights of the Historic Hydro Motor Inn and the Whitton Malt House to name just a few.
The couple were impressed with the tour guides in-depth industry knowledge and experience that enhanced the personalised service of this comprehensive tour.
We can be proud of this innovative business that is drawing a wide range of tourists both nationally and internationally and that has a positive impact on the whole community.
If you would like to know more, you can find Agricultural Tours Riverina at the Leeton Visitor Information Centre or go to the website www.agriculturaltoursriverina.com.au.
