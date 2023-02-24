NAVIGATING the National Insurance Disability Scheme can sometimes be a difficult task.
With that in mind, Leeton's My Plan Connect organisation is planning to host a workshop on March 15 where residents can find out more about the NDIS, ask questions and see what could be available for themselves, friend or family member.
The free event will aim to engage the community, particularly those who believe they may qualify for the NDIS, but don't know the first steps to take.
"We'll be there to talk them through these first steps and what is involved," My Plan Connect director Jodie Ryan said.
"We'll have some guest speakers, a plan manager and support co-ordinator will be there and we will also hope to have some other agencies there as well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Basically, what we find is people navigating the (NDIS) system can be a bit hard and where do they go next?
"That's what we hope this workshop will cover and assist people here."
One of My Plan Connect's biggest goals is to assist residents in getting the most out of their NDIS and to help people "live an ordinary life".
The event, which will include free refreshments, will be held at the Leeton Soldiers Club's regency room on March 15 at 5.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.