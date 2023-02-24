The Irrigator
My Plan Connect to hold workshop on NDIS in Leeton on March 15

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Members of the My Plan Connect team are hoping many residents head along to the NDIS workshop they are hosting at the Leeton Soldiers Club on March 15. Picture by Talia Pattison

NAVIGATING the National Insurance Disability Scheme can sometimes be a difficult task.

