The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side will face off with the GGGM Lions in round one of season 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddy Kennedy looks for a team mate last season when the Crows met the GGGM Lions at the Leeton Showground. Picture by Liam Warren
Maddy Kennedy looks for a team mate last season when the Crows met the GGGM Lions at the Leeton Showground. Picture by Liam Warren

LEETON-WHITTON'S senior netball coach says she won't be putting too much pressure on her side during their round one clash this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.