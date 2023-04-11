LEETON-WHITTON'S senior netball coach says she won't be putting too much pressure on her side during their round one clash this weekend.
The Crows will host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Leeton Showground on Saturday, with coach Libby Gillespie already needing to make some readjustments to the A grade side with several players unavailable for the first match of the season.
"That's just how it goes in terms of commitments and things that are on," Gillespie said.
"We will still go into the match positive and confident, but I won't be putting too much pressure on the girls.
"Obviously we want to win. We'll go in with our game plan and see what happens from there."
The GGGM Lions are always a formidable opponent and travel with a large support base, but the Crows will be looking to use their home court to their advantage.
"Home ground advantage is always a plus, you have your home crowd behind you," Gillespie said.
"We know the court, we know our processes, we know our game day."
One of those missing from Saturday's A grade squad will be defender Brooke Buckley, with Taya Panuccio likely to cover her position.
The Crows netballers have had a solid pre-season across the board, training for many months both as a whole and in each individual team as round one approached.
The last time Leeton-Whitton's A grade team met the GGGM Lions was in their last match of 2022 - the elimination final.
It was the first time in several years the Crows had made the A grade final five, but the Lions proved too strong on the day, taking the win 57-34.
Gillespie said the focus on Saturday would be on the new season and a new chapter for the A grade team.
"We'll go into this weekend's game with the positive view of wanting to win," Gillespie said.
"We also want to concentrate on what we need to do as a team to get that victory and, if it doesn't happen, as long as we stick to our game plan and structures, then that's a great way to move forward into the season."
