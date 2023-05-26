A LONG-STANDING community group in Yanco has received a top state honour.
The Yanco Country Women's Association branch recently received prestigious honour at the organisation's state conference in Bathurst.
The group was awarded the Past State Presidents' accolade, which in their opinion, is given to the branch that has made the most significant contribution to the community during the last 12 months.
"A submission was created describing the efforts of the Yanco branch in 2022, which included various catering projects, as well as forging an alliance with the Leeton Show Society and Yanco Public School," Yanco CWA president Tracey Hamilton said.
"Being seen, out and about, regularly, is a goal we set ourselves where we participated in the Yanco Lions Christmas Tree Festival and Yanco Twilight Market.
"The Leeton Eisteddfod also reached out for help, which we were willing to provide.
"In 2022 our branch celebrated 86 years.
"At present our numbers are increasing and we are classed as an essential part of the Yanco community."
The group is also open to new members, who are looking to be part of a fun group that enjoys getting together, as well as supporting the community wherever possible.
