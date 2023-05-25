TWO teams stand tall at the top of the Group 20 ladder, but only one can continue on undefeated after this weekend - will it be the Leeton Greens or the Griffith Black and Whites?
That is the question crowds will be turning out to see at Leeton's No. 1 Oval on Sunday afternoon when the Panthers and Greens go head-to-head in the top-of-the-table clash.
Four rounds into the season has had both teams secure victories each time they have stepped out onto the field in 2023.
Leeton have defeated West Wyalong, Darlington Point-Coleambally, Yenda and Hay, while the Black and Whites have knocked over Tullibigeal Lakes United, Yenda, Yanco-Wamoon and West Wyalong.
Only one will remain at the top of the ladder at the final siren, but Leeton Greens coach Hayden Philp isn't taking too much notice of the outside chatter.
"We've just got to take it like any other game, but at the same time we can't afford to be complacent," he said.
"They (the Black and Whites) are going to be one of the stronger sides of the competition this year, so we know they are strong.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"If you let them get the upper hand, particularly in the first 20 minutes, it makes it very tough to climb back.
"The guys know what they need to do and we're not really stressing too much.
"I think everyone just needs to put their hand up and be ready to go."
The reigning premiers are looking forward to hosting the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, not only to test themselves against a strong side, but it will also be the first time in 2023 that all five grades are playing on the one day.
Playing at home may offer the Greens an advantage, but the Black and Whites will push Leeton on every level.
Leeton will be without Cam Breust, who re-injured his ankle last weekend and is expected to be side-lined for several weeks.
"We don't want to over complicate things this weekend, we play simple footy and it works," Philp said.
"They have some big forwards, so if we can slow them down that's going to work.
"Our fitness and speed is really handy for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.