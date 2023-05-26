LONG hours, tragic scenes and trying conditions are just some of the elements Leeton's emergency services personnel experience on the job.
However, the chance to thank these workers and volunteers will be on offer for all to do so on Saturday, June 3.
Organised by Leeton's Rapid Relief Team, a Thank a First Responder Day will not just be a chance to pass on gratitude to these services, but much more will be on offer.
The event will be held at the carpark next to the Historic Hydro Motor Inn where police, fire, paramedics, the Rural Fire Service, SES, and VRA rescue squad will have their vehicles and trucks on display.
These will be open for all to explore, ask questions about, find out what it might be like to join up and just generally pass on thanks for all of the hard work these staff members and volunteers put in every day in the Leeton shire community.
Leeton Rapid Relief Team leader Rod Martin said the day was a fun way to show appreciation for each of these organisations.
"We've held one before back in 2019," he said.
"Again, we wanted to do something following the COVID period.
"All of these people have worked tirelessly, day and night, often unseen.
"It's a great opportunity to get them all together and say 'thank you'.
"The whole idea is to also bring about awareness of these organisations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The day is open to everyone to come along too."
As well as the emergency services vehicles being on display, there will also be equipment on show, live demonstrations, free burgers and much more.
"There will be a few giveaways ... the grand finale will be a live demonstration from a number of the agencies," Mr Martin said.
"We're really grateful they are all taking time out of their busy schedules to be part of this day, so hopefully we get a big crowd turn out to show their thanks to them."
The Thank a First Responder Day will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 11am to 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.