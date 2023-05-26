The Irrigator
Thank a First Responder Day to be held in Leeton with free event on June 3

By Talia Pattison
May 26 2023 - 2:00pm
The Thank a First Responder Day will be attended by all of Leeton's emergency services on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Talia Pattison
The Thank a First Responder Day will be attended by all of Leeton's emergency services on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Talia Pattison

LONG hours, tragic scenes and trying conditions are just some of the elements Leeton's emergency services personnel experience on the job.

