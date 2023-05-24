SARAH Rowlands has always had a passion for caring for others and now her main priority is making sure Leeton's aged care residents are well looked after.
Ms Rowlands is the general manager at the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village, a position she has held for a few months now after originally starting in 2021 as the care manager at the facility.
A registered nurse (RN), Ms Rowlands started her career as an assistant in nursing at Carramar while she was undertaking her studies to become an RN.
"I've always had a passion for aged care, so when I decided it was time for a bit of a career change, I wanted to get back into that area and where I really started when I was a 'baby nurse'," Ms Rowlands said.
"My background is in theatre nursing, specifically in recovery. I did four years at Griffith Base Hospital, lots of on call. I spent four years at the St Vincent's Private Hospital as well as the nurse specialist.
"What I love most about aged care is the people. It's not a hospital where you are clinically driven to have patients get better and be out the door.
"With aged care it's about getting to know a person, making this their home and looking after them and their needs.
"It's a big thing coming into an aged care facility, we want all of our residents to feel like they are at home here and that we are here to help them live their daily lives.
"I love getting to know all of our residents and their families. You learn so much from them."
Ms Rowlands would love to see people of all ages consider a career in aged care, saying it was more than just a job.
She particularly urged younger residents thinking about their career paths to consider aged care, saying there were many opportunities for all.
A mum herself, later this year Ms Rowlands will head off on maternity leave, but is excited to keep track of some exciting projects happening at the village.
"We're going to be giving the facility a bit of a refresh, so that's exciting, I'll definitely be popping in every now and then to make sure everything is on track," she said.
"The staff here are fantastic, we couldn't operate how we do without them, so I know they will be on top of everything too."
