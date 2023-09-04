A man has died after a truck and car collided and burst into flames on the Sturt Highway west of Narrandera.
The accident occurred on Monday, September 4 near the intersection with Euroley Road, around 35 kilometres from Narrandera.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.35pm and when help arrived, they found both vehicles on fire and a man nearby, NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The truck driver ... is being assessed and treated for minor injuries and will be taken [to hospital]," he said.
It is believed he was ejected from the vehicle.
The cabin of the truck, which was carrying fruit and vegetables, was completely destroyed and the car incinerated in the fire.
"The male truck driver was uninjured and taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing," NSW Police said.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers established a crime scene at the highway as investigations into how the horrific collision occurred get under way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.