Man dies after car crash west of Narrandera

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:32am
A man has died in a crash on the Sturt Highway between Narrandera and Darlington Point. Picture supplied
A man has died after a truck and car collided and burst into flames on the Sturt Highway west of Narrandera.

