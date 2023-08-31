LEETON'S childcare crisis has been given some breathing room following approval for a new centre to be constructed.
A new childcare facility has been given the green light by Leeton Shire Council after its development application was officially approved on August 23.
The new centre will be constructed at 39-45 Brobenah Road and will be able to accommodate up to 79 children.
It is also said the new facility will employ 18 people in full-time positions.
Breaking down the numbers there will be 24 places for children between the ages of zero and two and 55 spots for those aged between three and five.
The approved hours will be between 7am to 6.30pm Monday through to Friday and the centre will be operated by an approved childcare provider.
The single storey building will soon begin construction and will include a carpark and landscaping.
However, the Leeton Community Transport Shed will be removed and a new one will be built at the cost of the provider at a different location in the shire.
Current childcare facilities in Leeton are already at full capacity and it is hoped the constructed of this new centre will go some way to help alleviate the issue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some places have a waitlist of up to 18 months.
Leeton shire councillor George Weston has always been passionate about childcare services and issues in town and he said this development was good news.
"It's good news for business owners, for parents and the whole community," he said.
"Childcare is so important and it's something people who are moving to town look for.
"I did hear one case where we had a doctor in Leeton and she wasn't able to get her children into childcare. Hopefully this new centre helps with the problems we have here in terms of more places and less time waiting."
There was one objection to the centre regarding noise concerns and one petition relating to traffic issues, but these have been addressed through conditions of consent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.