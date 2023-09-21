Leeton reflects on state budget

The NSW state budget is out, with winners and losers alike now looking at the numbers for the next year.
The 2023/2024 Labor budget announced an increase to teacher's wages, raising the starting wages from $75,791 to $85,000 - but scrapped the seniors travel card and cut back the Active and Creative Kids voucher schemes in turn.
The budget announced a major increase for healthcare as well, with $572 million set aside to give over 1000 nurses and midwives permanent jobs
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said that they hadn't seen any real direct benefit for Leeton, but hoped that they could secure some of the $250 million from the Working Regions Fund, or part of the $350 million Regional Development Trust Fund.
"I haven't seen any great, direct benefit for the Leeton shire but if we get some of those funds, that will be a bit different," he said.
"The state government have been telling us for a while that they realise the importance of regional NSW so we're hoping that's still the case. Without too much detail, it's hard to say."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was largely pleased with the budget going 'back to basics' on healthcare and education but promised that it wouldn't stop her advocating.
"It's good news that they've made these announcements with the public sector. Increases in nurse's salary, teacher's salary and the number of paramedics. These are things we've been crying out for for years," she said.
"I would have liked to see more money in childcare places, we've got a massive shortfall of people working in industries and a shortfall of housing ... I'm disappointed they haven't done that. They've put money into preschool but childcare would be money well spent."
