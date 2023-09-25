Yanco Ag's Open Girls 7's rugby union team are cheering after being haled the reigning state premiers of the on September 6.
Played against Orange High, the opposition didn't make the win easy throughout the tough back to back fixtures in West Wyalong for the NSW Combined High Schools Rugby Union 7's State Final.
It was the final minutes that counted most for Yanco Ag as the girls managed to collect two handy goals in the last five minutes to seal the victory, 32 to 22.
The celebrations of their success were on display at a presentation dinner at the school last week when they were awarded their Combined High School gold medals.
Yanco Ag principal Marni Milne says the victory joins the ranks of the school's other historic successes, including open boys rugby league teams being crowned state champions in the past.
"It's wonderful we are now able to include girls in our rich football history," she said.
"They performed extremely well, guided by their incredible and hard working coach Tara Arnall. The Yanco family is super proud of them.
"Orange High were a force to be reckoned with and certainly didn't make it easy for Yanco, with a number of very athletic and well-drilled players contesting.
"No one Yanco player performed better than any other - I think it was a real team effort and everyone really stepped up."
She said their confidence has built tenfold since they began playing rugby union and this also made a big difference in the decider.
"It's amazing how well they all adapted," she said.
"This was something fairly new as a state competition, and we were lucky we had some open rugby union games with St Francis and Leeton High in the lead up. Now they love the game and can't wait for next season."
