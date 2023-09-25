The Irrigator

Yanco Ag beat Orange High by ten points in NSW Combined High Schools Rugby Union 7s State Final

By Allan Wilson
September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Yanco Ag's Open Girls 7s Rugby Union Team were named the state champions earlier this month after winning the NSW Combined High Schools Rugby Union 7s State Final against Orange High School. Picture supplied
Yanco Ag's Open Girls 7's rugby union team are cheering after being haled the reigning state premiers of the on September 6.

