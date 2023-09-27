The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves claimed his first best and fairest honour at the Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Groves (back row, second from left) was chuffed to claim his first best and fairest honour at Leeton-Whitton. Picture from Leeton-Whitton Crows
Tom Groves (back row, second from left) was chuffed to claim his first best and fairest honour at Leeton-Whitton. Picture from Leeton-Whitton Crows

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves claimed his first best and fairest honour at the Crows after beating home Mason Dryburgh in a close count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.