Leeton Shire Council has baulked at water minister Tanya Plibersek's Water Amendment Bill which will re-write the 2012 Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP).
Mayor Tony Reneker has emphatically relayed council's 'no' position on the endeavor, saying the amendment will endanger the future of businesses and communities in the MIA.
"Council goes as far as calling the proposed changes retrograde and even dangerous and entirely outside the spirit of the MDBP," Cr Reneker said.
"Of particular concern is the expansion of buybacks - previously capped at 1,500GL - and the lifting of the socio-economic neutrality testing provision, removing from communities like Leeton Shire the certainty it needs to successfully survive the rollout of the Basin Plan.
"More buybacks will hurt regional communities, some even catastrophically; buybacks will cost jobs, with the Basin having already lost 10,000, and will mean less food and fibre grown and manufactured locally.
"Buybacks will also drive higher water prices and higher prices for consumers... it must be avoided at all costs.
"Council is appalled the new Bill proposes that the 450GL will now be pursued regardless of the socio-economic impacts, saying tokenistic promises to 'minimise the economic impacts' will not come close to the wider and long-lasting devastation buybacks will leave in their wake.
"Further mindless chasing of water recovery targets modelled over 10 years ago, without first considering the latest science and facing up to the very real constraints for delivering environmental water, is both irresponsible and reckless.
"It is unacceptable to farmers, unacceptable to Basin communities and makes no sense for the environment."
"The Government needs to seriously entertain new projects being proposed by experienced irrigation companies, including the Murrumbidgee Optimisation Project identified by Murrumbidgee Irrigation," he added.
Council, along with key commodity groups in the MIA are now urging Murray Darling Association members to oppose expanded buybacks and removal of socioeconomic protections.
It comes as the mayor attends the MDA annual conference in South Australia this week.
Council has submitted a motion to the MDA conference, calling on it to strongly advocate against the Amendment Bill as well as for alternative measures to achieve healthier rivers, from directly targeting invasive species, to habitat restoration, and more fish passages.
Council will also be making a submission to the Federal Senate Inquiry on the new Bill.
