The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Shire Mayor Tony Reneker calls Tanya Plibersek's Water Amendment bill 'retrograde, dangerous'

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at the MDA conference is MDA CEO Mark Lamb, Leeton mayor Tony Reneker and Griffith City councillor and group nine chairman Glen Andreazza. Picture supplied.
Pictured at the MDA conference is MDA CEO Mark Lamb, Leeton mayor Tony Reneker and Griffith City councillor and group nine chairman Glen Andreazza. Picture supplied.

Leeton Shire Council has baulked at water minister Tanya Plibersek's Water Amendment Bill which will re-write the 2012 Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.