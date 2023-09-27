The Irrigator
Leeton Shire Council endorses three-year lease from Resource Recovery Australia

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:00am
Under the new agreement, council's waste and recycling coordinator Guy Retallick (pictured) predicts at least 180 tones of landfill material will be recycled and sold through the shop as a result.
Council has endorsed a three-year lease for the operation of the recycling shop at the Leeton Landfill.

