Council has endorsed a three-year lease for the operation of the recycling shop at the Leeton Landfill.
An agreement has been reached with not-for-profit social enterprise Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) for the operation of the outlet.
Council will look to assist RRA to achieve better resource recovery outcomes and RRA's proposal has also identified minor infrastructure adjustments to enhance foot traffic flow and site safety.
It's hoped the initiative will also create opportunities for those facing employment and training barriers.
Council's waste and recycling coordinator Guy Retallick forecasts at least 180 tones of landfill material will be recycled and sold through the shop as a result.
"With less waste going to landfill, we are not only extending the life of our facility, but also meeting some important resource recovery targets set by the state government," Mr Retallick said.
Portfolio lead for environment and climate change George Weston said the partnership between council and the shop will benefit the community.
"It will also promote resource recovery and ensure we stay aligned with best practices in waste management. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for Leeton Shire."
With over 32 years of experience, RRA has successfully managed various waste reduction initiatives, including reuse shops, transfer stations, community recycling centers, container deposit scheme depot operations, as well as community engagement workshops and events.
Residents can expect the recycling shop to re-open in the coming months.
