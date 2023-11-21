The Irrigator
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leeton police said the boy was not properly wearing a seatbelt at the time

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN has been fined in Leeton after allegedly speeding while a young boy was unrestrained in the passenger seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.