A WOMAN has been fined in Leeton after allegedly speeding while a young boy was unrestrained in the passenger seat.
Police allege the woman was stopped going 15kmh over the speed limit on Leeton's Wamoon Avenue just before 1pm on November 18.
Officers said once the driver was stopped, they noticed a 12-year-old boy in the passenger seat with a seatbelt behind his back.
They allege the seatbelt was not securely fastened or fitted around the boy's body properly.
The woman was issued with infringement notices.
Meanwhile, another woman has been fined after police detected her driving more than 20kmh over the posted speed limit on Yanco's Regulator Road on November 17 around 2pm.
The driver was travelling west and allegedly found to be going 81kmh in a 60kmh zone.
In a third incident on November 15 in Whitton another woman will have fines to pay after she too was allegedly detected speeding by police.
Officers allege the woman was travelling at a speed of 87kmh in a 50kmh zone in Whitton's Binya Street at 10.48am.
She was also issued with an infringement notice.
