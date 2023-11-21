Riverina has been defeated by Newcastle in the NSW Cricket Country Bash final.
The Bullets were aiming to grab a third-straight title however it was the Blasters who claimed the trophy in Sydney on Tuesday after securing a six-wicket victory.
After losing the toss and being sent into bat, Riverina got off to a reasonable start with openers Jodie Hicks (17) and Sara Burns (7) putting on a 30-run first-wicket stand.
A mini-collapse in the middle order saw the Bullets sitting at 4-33 before Lisa Kuschert (13) and Grace Moyle (38) were able to steady the ship for Riverina.
Riverina finished their innings at 8-103 with Newcastle pair Tara French (3-7) and Sienna Eve (3-13) doing the majority of the damage with the ball for the Blasters.
Wagga cricketer Alicia Donohue struck twice for the Bullets claiming the wickets of Kirsten Smith (0) and Madison Kedwell (0) to have Newcastle on the back foot early at 3-15.
However a composed performance from Abbey Taylor (43no) with support from French (19) and Emma-Jayne Howe (11no) saw the Blasters reach their total with four balls to spare.
Newcastle 4-104 (A Taylor 43no, T French 19; A Donohue 2-18) d Riverina 8-103 (G Moyle 38, J Hicks 17; T French 3-7, S Eve 3-13)
