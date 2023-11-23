AS WORK ramps up to redevelop Chelmsford Place, some might be wondering where the lopped trees ended up.
The Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association has led a rescue mission to salvage the timber from the trees removed as part of the redevelopment and the demolition work.
More than half a dozen trees, including Norfolk Island pine, casuarina and red flowering gum, were removed in October to make way for a new avenue more in line with the original vision of Walter Burley Griffin.
Association president Stephen Tynan said there had been anger and distress felt by community members at the removal of the mature trees planted as part of the historic Leeton War Memorial Garden.
He said this prompted the association to seek a solution.
"We approached Leeton Shire Council to have the logs properly stored at the council depot, with all open surfaces painted to prevent deterioration, and the timber will be upcycled into beautiful products by members of the Leeton Men's Shed," Mr Tynan said.
"It was not an option to store the timber at the Leeton Men's Shed as they are particularly large logs and council reacted very quickly to our request to have the timber stored for repurposing by the community.
"There will be a period of 12 months to three years before the timber is dried well enough for use."
The trees date back to 1933 when the Leeton RSL requested council create an area in Chelmsford Place to be dedicated as War Memorial Gardens.
As a result, working bees of ex-servicemen, volunteers and council staff formed the gardens, planting grass and trees.
Six of the Canary Island Date Palm trees have been retained with a further two mature palm trees to be added.
The heritage-listed brick bandstand and lamp posts will be renovated and 42 new trees are to be planted to create the promenade.
Boots Civil was awarded the contract for the redevelopment work, which is continuing.
