A NEW crop of life members have been honoured for their service and dedication to the Leeton Show Society.
Annmaree Ingram, Del Cope, Pat Baxter, Sheryl Baxter and Norma Martyn were recently made life members of the society for their many varied contributions over the years.
Leeton Show Society president Bill Aliendi outlined why each had received the honour.
Norma Martyn
Norma has been an active member of the society for more than 50 years. She is a 14-time winner of the Ena Bailey Perpetual Trophy.
"Norma has been a wonderful contributor, always helpful with her information and a great stalwart of the Leeton Show," Mr Aliendi said.
Del Cope
Del was secretary of the show society from 2001 to 2006. The secretary's office at this time was a "small box" with no heating or cooling, if it rained it would flood. These were also the days when everything was done by hand and paper.
"It was a lot of work," Mr Aliendi said. "Back then it was a full week of work before the show, which Del was part of. She was a wonderful contributor and was also involved with the horses and ring events and is quite worthy of a life membership."
Pat Baxter
Pat has been a member for well over 50 years, as well as a competitor in different sections, including arts, crafts, cooking and vegetables and volunteering her times. She was also involved with her father Peter Smith back in the day through horse events and was a teacher at the pony club for many years.
"Pat has been a wonderful, quiet achiever and to this day she still enters in different sections in the show ... it's a family tradition for her," Mr Aliendi said.
Sheryl Baxter
Sheryl has been involved with the horse events, also teaching riding and an active member of the ring events.
Sheryl also contributed with entries in the fruit and vegetable, cooking and pets sections for the animal nursery.
"A wonderful contributor and continues to do so today ... her daughter is also part of everything now too, it's great to see," Mr Aliendi said.
"No matter what section at the show you will see the name 'Baxter' winning a prize. They have been great to the show society over the years."
Annmaree Ingram
Annmaree has also been a contributor to the show and society for many years through her entries in the arts and crafts section. Annmaree was also the head steward of that section for some time.
"She still contributes to the show even though she is no longer an active member ... she has the show at heart," Mr Aliendi said.
"Annmaree has been part of the show for 20-odd years. We thought it fitting she became a life member."
