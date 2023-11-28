YANCO'S twilight market is fast becoming a must-attend event judging by the hordes of crowds in attendance in 2023.
The twilight market was hosted by the Yanco Town Improvement Committee on Saturday, November 25 for just the second time.
Many hours of hard work and planning went into making this year's event a success, with the town's main street coming to life with festive decorations in the days leading up to the twilight festival.
When the big day arrived so too did the many market stallholders, who offered everything from food and gifts to must-have items, crafts and much more.
The stalls lined the service road, which was close to traffic so the crowd could explore and buy with ease.
Committee member Tessa Hamilton was thrilled with the response in 2024.
"It was a good day ... we were little worried about the rain, but it cleared up and was a beautiful afternoon," she said.
"The crowd was steady, the free entertainment was a hit."
This entertainment included face painting, jumping castles and live music.
For the children, the biggest surprise of the day was the arrival of Santa Claus on a Rural Fire Service truck.
The big man in red was mobbed like a rockstar, handing out goodies to all of the children in attendance.
The Yanco Lions Club also held its Christmas Tree Festival and Competition, with many creations to be see in the organisation's building located right in thick of the event.
Rides on the Leeton Lions train was also a popular way to spend time.
"There was plenty of stalls, lots of food and Christmas gifts," Mrs Hamilton said.
"The committee were happy with the crowd flow and raised enough money to continue the free entertainment for next year's market."
The Yanco Town Improvement Committee is always on the lookout for new members with different ideas to help the community grow and thrive. Contact the Facebook page for more information.
