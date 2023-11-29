THERE was an excellent roll up of 24 bowlers at the Leeton Soldiers Club's greens for last Thursday's social bowls day.
Rink three had a one-sided encounter, with Phil Morris leading from go-to-woe over John Leech, recording a very convincing 29-6 victory.
It took four shots on the 14th end for Leo Plant to hit the front against Terry Dale before running out a 20-15 winner.
On rink five, leads Ashley McAliece and Steve Pauling had a battle royal.
McAliece was finally able to shake off a determined and improving Pauling before going onto register a convincing 22-12 victory.
An out-of-character wrong bias by Mick McAliece proved costly in his side's 18-17 loss to Rob O'Callaghan.
READ MORE:
Leading by just three shots after 13 ends, O'Callaghan had to call on all his many years of experience to finally get his team across the line.
No resting touchers were recorded, but two wrong biases were registered with the culprits being Gary Piltz and Mick McAliece.
The club's fours championships kicked off on Saturday, with each game producing a nail-biting finish.
Terry Dale and Len Eason couldn't be separated after 21 ends and were forced to play an extra end in an effort to find a winner.
Dale's team finally secured a 20-17 victory after registering three shots on the 22 end.
Three shots from the final two ends had Greg Caffery secure a hard fought 21-19 win over Phil Morris, while four shots in the final three ends wasn't enough to secure Leo Plant victory over John Leech.
Leech's team ran out narrow 20-17 winners.
Resting touchers were recorded by Ken O'Connell and Aldo Ramponi.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.