The Irrigator
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Countdown to Light Up Leeton 2023 is officially on

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE festive season will officially be off and running when Light Up Leeton is held this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.