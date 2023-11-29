THE festive season will officially be off and running when Light Up Leeton is held this weekend.
It is often said "it's not Christmas until it's time for Light Up Leeton" and it is a sentiment most in town agree with.
The Light Up Leeton Christmas Carnival and Concert has been running for more than 20 years and is a must-do every holiday season.
While others associate snow and hot chocolate with Christmas in cooler climates, in Leeton it is all about the Rotary hams raffle, community and school groups taking to the stage to perform and not-for-profits hosting stalls to raise money to continue their good work.
No matter the temperature, you can always rely on Santa and Mrs Claus arriving their festive best, greeting all of the children who have come to see them.
All of that and more is promised for this year's Light Up Leeton event, which takes place this Sunday, December 3 in Mountford Park in 4pm.
There will be something for everyone to enjoy and take part in throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Food options galore will satisfy everyone's taste buds, there will of course be the chance to win Christmas lunch with the hams carnival, rides on the Lion's train and much more.
While cost-of-living is starting to pinch, stallholders and the hams carnival keep their prices fair and all money spent goes directly into their pockets to help continue the good work they do in the community.
Of course, on dark will be time to tour the town's Christmas light displays.
Residents who haven't had time to pop up a string of lights or two still have time to do so.
It all kicks off from 4pm in the park on Sunday.
