The Irrigator
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton's Carols in the Park event will be held in Mountford Park on December 10

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fr Christian Obiekwe invites the whole community to this year's Carols in the Park event on December 10. Picture by Talia Pattison
Fr Christian Obiekwe invites the whole community to this year's Carols in the Park event on December 10. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S Carols in the Park is promising to be one to remember in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.