LEETON'S Carols in the Park is promising to be one to remember in 2023.
The ecumencial event is open to all community members and will be held in Mountford Park on Sunday, December 10.
St Joseph's Catholic Church is in charge of organising the event and wants to see as many people there as possible.
The event is held by the Leeton Ministers Fraternal every year, with each denomination taking it in turns to organise the yearly Christmas extravaganza.
Fr Christian Obiekwe from St Joseph's Catholic Church was excited to bring Carols in the Park to life.
"This will be my second one, I enjoyed last year, I am super, super excited for this year," he said.
"We've invited churches and community members to take part.
"We have so many groups that will be singing for us. Ranging from school kids and church choirs to multicultural groups.
"It's going to be a really fantastic night."
The event is free to attend. There will be a barbecue and drinks stall to support on the night and glow sticks will be available to purchase.
Residents can bring a chair or picnic blanket and set themselves up for an evening of fun, singing and Christmas spirit.
The event is a long-running institution in Leeton, with Mountford Park always providing the perfect back drop.
"It brings together everyone," Fr Christian said.
"Christmas is a time when whether you are a person of faith or not, you can't not help but share in the joy of Christmas.
"That's something that is awesome about Christmas. People have that joyful sentiment together."
With so many fun songs and carols on the bill for the night, Fr Christian said he was looking forward to hearing his favourite tune.
"Joy to the World is my favourite ... I love belting it out," he said.
"I'm super excited about the night. I've told everyone that I will be joining in on the singing, so you might see me up on stage too. I love it.
"Hopefully everyone comes along and enjoys the night together."
Carols in the Park will be held on December 10 in Mountford Park from 6pm.
