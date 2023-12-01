ARE you curious to know exactly what is going on inside the Roxy Theatre as it is being redeveloped?
Leeton Shire Council is giving an insight into the work, launching new virtual tours to provide a "peek-behind-the-curtain" at progress being made.
The virtual tours will be produced on a fortnightly basis to showcase where work is at, allowing the community to stay up-to-date via their mobile device or computer.
The tours will not only highlight the physical progress on-site, but also feature interviews with key personnel involved in the redevelopment, offering a behind-the-scenes perspective on the vision, challenges, and aspirations driving the transformation.
However, in light of recent recommendations from SafeWork NSW, the regulator for the construction industry, physical site tours of the construction area are to be postponed until the site is deemed safe and free from construction activity.
Council said it will aim to resume these in the new year by allowing visitors access to specific areas as they become less busy.
The virtual tours will serve as a safe and informative alternative during this interim period and will also allow those who were previously unable to participate in the physical site tours, such as children and those with disabilities, to witness the theatre's progress.
"We are delighted to offer these virtual tours as a window into the exciting transformation of the Roxy Community Theatre," Roxy project director Katherine Herrmann said.
"The interviews with key project personnel add a personal touch and we hope this experience will bring the community together in anticipation of the Roxy's reopening in mid-2024.
The first virtual tour is now live and can be accessed through Leeton Shire Council's website or social media pages.
