UPGRADE work for Yanco Agricultural High School's long-awaited female dorms is taking shape, according to principal Marni Milne.
It was back in 2019 that students from the school started to lobby the government for an upgrade to female dormitories at the educational facility.
The dorms had not been upgraded since the first female students arrived at the school in 1993.
The students and P&C made their case to Member for Murray Helen Dalton, who got on board straight away and started conversations of her own with the then Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell.
It wasn't easy, but between the parties involved they were able to have the NSW government commit to an upgrade to the female dorms, but now also includes work for boys dormitories.
"I can say that the new girls dorm is progressing well and it is very exciting to see the frames going up and a site full of trades each day," Mrs Milne said.
"We are hoping to have 85 girls living in this beautiful new space around mid-2024.
"We are currently also finalising plans and timing for the refurbishment of the existing boys' dormitories (Mutch, Breakwell, Gardiner and Hindmarsh), which also forms a critical part of this project."
The dorm project, while much-needed, is also a sign of how busy the school is, with parents from across the country choosing to send their child or children to the education facility.
The school recently welcomed 100 new students for the 2024 for a transition initiative.
"This includes a large year seven cohort, as well as 45 new students joining us as part of years eight to 11," Mrs Milne said.
"As our new build will not be completed for the start of 2024, all of our existing beds, including the use of all three female pods, will be full.
"Next year, for the start of the school year, we will have about 310 students in residence.
"Once our new build is complete, we will be looking to be able to cater for just over 380 students."
The budget for the upgrade project at Yanco Ag is $29.5 million and it is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.
