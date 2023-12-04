IF IT'S ham the people of Leeton wanted, it is ham they received.
The Rotary hams carnival was a big drawcard at this year's Light Up Leeton Christmas Carnival and Concert on December 3.
The chance to win Christmas lunch or dinner was an offer to good to refuse for hundreds of residents who were happy to hand over their hard-earned moula.
Rotary members handed out tickets at $2 a pop, with two spins on offer per round.
Graeme Kruger was the number caller throughout the afternoon, with many victorious shouts of glee when a lucky winner's number was revealed each spin.
While the idea was to win Christmas lunch for a small cost, those who didn't win were able to walk away in the knowledge they had donated to a worthy cause.
All money raised as part of the hams carnival goes back into Rotary and the wider Leeton shire community, courtesy of its work and projects that are completed every year.
Those wanting to try their hand again can attend the Whitton ham raffles in the park on December 8 from 6.30pm, with 35 hams up-for-grabs.
Take a chair, picnic blanket and enjoy a barbecue in the shade with the hams courtesy of the Whitton-Murrami Public School P&C and dinner being cooked up by the Whitton Rural Fire Service brigade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.