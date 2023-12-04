THE biggest Light Up Leeton in years dazzled on a perfect summer evening in 2023.
Thousands packed into Mountford Park on Sunday, December 3 for an afternoon of festive fun with family and friends and the event didn't disappoint.
The Rotary hams carnival had everyone vying for their Christmas lunch without spending too much.
The wheel was spinning and some lucky winners even went home with more than one ham after buying more than one winning ticket.
The hams carnival is a fundraiser for Rotary, with all funds raised going back into the community through its work and projects.
Stalls lined the park, offering delicious eats and treats, including fairy floss and popcorn, barbecues, hamburgers, pasta, nachos and much more.
Each of these stalls was manned by community groups such as school P&C organisations, churches, the Salvation Army, service clubs and more.
All of the money they earned on the day, stays with each of these groups so they can keep doing their vital work in the community.
Light Up Leeton chairman Dan Watt was impressed by the support of the 2023 event.
"It got to the point where it was almost standing room only ... the park was packed," he said.
"There probably is room for a couple more stalls next year, we'll chat about that, but overall I think it was a fantastic night. We had such great support from the community."
Of course, one of the highlights of the evening was the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus followed closely by the community Christmas concert, which featured performers from across the shire.
"Seeing everyone on stage was one of my favourite parts ... there's a lot of talent in Leeton," Mr Watt said.
At the conclusion of the carnival and concert, residents toured the lights of the town to round out a perfect afternoon and evening.
Mr Watt thanked all of the Light Up Leeton members and volunteers who made the event come to life, saying without them none of it would be possible.
