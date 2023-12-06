'Leave it to us': Council airs opposition to water privatisation

The privatisation of local water utilities is something Leeton Shire Council says it is "strongly against".
At its November ordinary meeting, council emphasised its strong opposition to the privatisation of Local Water Utilities (LWU), following an inquiry led by the NSW Joint Select Committee.
Council supports legal protections being introduced against privatisation, just as the NSW government has done for Sydney and the Hunter Valley in the past.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said it was important these services stay in local hands.
"We consider our water supply and sewerage services to be our most significant contribution to public health and undertake them with care and diligence," he said.
"Our regional water assets need to be protected.
"Council does not support the privatisation of LWUs in the regions or the sell-off of assets, nor does it support forced council or LWU amalgamations."
Councillor Reneker said towns, via their council or alliance of councils, should retain ownership, involvement and control over local water and sewerage services.
In the past, communities have lost control of electricity supplies and council said it does not support this potentially happening to water supply and sewer services in Leeton shire.
"Residents of NSW and Leeton shire specifically deserve safe, reliable and affordable water and sewerage services," Cr Reneker said.
"Smaller communities deserve equitable access to these critical and essential services too.
"In our Local Government Area, Leeton Shire Council is best positioned to deliver these services."
NSW councils are responsible for providing water and sewerage services to more than 1.8 million people in NSW outside the areas covered by the Sydney and Hunter water corporations.
These services are provided by 89 council-owned and operated LWUs.
Local Government NSW provides support and advice to member councils on government water policy and industry best practice, as well as representing the views of members to the state and federal governments and other key stakeholders.
