Excitement builds for Leeton's Breeders Plate, Christmas racing program

A TRADITION spanning almost seven decades is hoping to once again draw a crowd to Lin Gordon Paceway in Leeton.
The 69th running of the Breeders Plate is fast approaching, with the Leeton Harness Racing Club busy putting the final touches on the Christmas carnival race calendar.
The $30,000 Breeders Plate will be held on Boxing Day night and everyone is invited to head down to the paceway and get in on the racing action.
Leeton Harness Racing Club president and secretary Joanne Punch said the event was a chance to get everyone out of the house post-Christmas, while watching some top-class racing.
"The Breeders Plate is a straight out race, we won't be having heats for that, but it is a $30,000 race," Punch said.
"We hope to attract a good field. There's big races around, which do take people away, but we do try our best to compete.
"Trainers around here dream of winning the Breeders Plate and it is a great tradition here in Leeton."
Nominations for the Breeders Plate open the week prior to December 26.
Also happening that night will be the heats of the Golden Apple and Milbrae races, with the finals for those to be held on January 1.
Last year's Breeders Plate was taken out by Blazing Home, trained by David Kennedy.
Prior to all of that is a twilight meeting on December 15, which for many is the final day of school.
This means it is perfect timing to get the kids down to Lin Gordon Paceway.
"That one will start in the afternoon and finish up around 7pm, but then we want to keep things going for a couple of hours," Punch said.
"There will be rides for the kids, it's a good chance to have a little Christmas party down here, there's face painting, music, jumping castle, the Lion's train.
"We'll have all of these free entertainment part of the night on Boxing Day for the Breeders Plate too.
"It's a great chance to come out, even if you're not interested in the racing, there's something for everyone to enjoy."
A canteen and bar will be operating throughout the Christmas carnival dates, with the final event to be on the evening of New Year's Day.
A big program of races will be held, including the ladies invitational and the Yenda Producers Leeton Pacers Cup.
Leeton's mini trotters will also be in action right across the Christmas carnival program.
Punch said the club's members put a lot of hard work and time into bringing the program to life for all involved, but said it was a labour of love.
"I love hearing all of the kids playing and having a good time ... you often see some of them kicking the footy around, just running around and having a good time," she said.
"It's a safe environment for everyone. Hopefully we get good crowds across all of the nights."
Keep up-to-date with everything that is happening for the Leeton Harness Racing Club's Christmas Carnival by visiting their Facebook page.
