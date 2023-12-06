Ambassador Quest entrants keen for fundraising adventure

Martelle Maguire and Melissa Beecham are set and ready for an adventure like no other.
The pair have put their hands up to participate in the 2024 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest.
Every festival the quest runs in the lead up to the Easter event, with quest entrants holding fundraisers before a crowning ceremony on Easter Saturday.
It is at that ceremony where the Ambassador and Highest Fundraising Ambassador are announced.
While the two have already gotten the ball rolling following the official launch on November 29, it isn't too late for anyone else who is interested in becoming an entrant to do so.
"It's definitely not too late to take part ... the fundraising has officially started, but we can still accept entrants," Leeton SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill said.
Miss Maguire and Ms Beecham started their fundraising with stalls at Light Up Leeton on December 3, with both looking forward to the experience.
Ms Beecham is being supported by her committee, Leeton Steel, while her charity is the Leeton RSL Sub-branch.
Meanwhile, Ms Maguire's committee is the Leeton and District Bowling Club, with the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary her chosen charity.
"The launch was great, we had our committee there and our entrant's were there with their families, which was lovely," Mrs Axtill said.
"They've already started planning their events, so people should keep an eye out for them."
Anyone interested in taking part as an entrant should contact Mrs Axtill or quest co-ordinator Nadine Morton.
