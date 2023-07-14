AS THE dust settles on one popular Leeton festival, planning is already well underway for another much-loved event.
The Leeton SunRice Festival will be held over Easter next year, kicking off with a launch before festivities continue throughout the long weekend.
Everyone's favourite events are slated to return, including the parade, Festival on Mountford, the balloon glow and organisers are even hopeful of bringing Leeton's Longest Lunch back to life.
Festival director Julie Axtill said the festival was an important part of Leeton's calendar, with so much tradition and nostalgia attached to the event.
As that is the case, it is always essential to have more people come on board to assist in whatever capacity they may have time for.
"We're always looking for new people to come along and help us out," Mrs Axtill said.
"That might be setting up at an event, coming along to meetings, assisting in planning of certain things, there's a job for everyone no matter how much or how little time they are able to give.
"It's all appreciated. We're a small committee, but the good thing is we aren't re-inventing the wheel each time it's held.
"The program works really well."
It is also time for community members to start thinking about taking part in the Ambassador Quest, which is held as part of the festival.
Entrants are now being called on to put their name forward in the name of raising much-needed funds for community groups and charities.
Former entrant Nadine Morton is the Ambassador Quest co-ordinator for the 2024 festival and all inquiries can be directed to her or through the Leeton SunRice Festival Facebook page.
"We'd love to have as many entrants as possible," Mrs Axtill said.
"It's a really important part of the festival, it's success and even in the lead up with all the events our ambassadors put on."
Anyone interested in lending a hand for the 2024 can contact Mrs Axtill or the Facebook page.
