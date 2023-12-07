Huge Sunday funday approaches for festive extravaganza

I'm so excited December is finally here and we can officially start celebrating Christmas.
Although I have to admit, I'm one of those people who put my decorations up at the end of November.
I always get too busy in December that if I don't set things up early, I worry I won't get time to set them up at all.
And, it's a good excuse to enjoy my decorations for just that little bit longer too.
Here at the Leeton Soldiers Club, Christmas is in full swing.
This Sunday we are hosting our much anticipated "kids Christmas carnival".
Building on our inaugural event last year, we've got even bigger and better plans for this year.
There's over $4000 in raffle prizes to be won, all while enjoying a tasty buffet from our bistro.
There'll even be a special buffet just for the kids.
I personally am most excited about the entertainment being hosted in the auditorium.
There'll be face painting, an interactive reptile show, coloring-in, a balloonist/magician and even a mini farm petting zoo.
Of course there'll be a visit from the big, red man himself.
There's so much to do it's guaranteed to keep the kids (and maybe some adults) busy for hours.
Bookings are at capacity for all areas of our club that day, but there's still a few seats available in the main lounge for anyone who missed out.
It's going to be an extremely busy, but fantastic day.
Our Christmas raffles then kick off next week, running every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday right up until Christmas.
There'll be lots of hams, turkeys and extra goodies to be won every day so be sure to join us over the coming weeks, whatever the reason.
On behalf of the directors, management and staff here at the Leeton Soldiers Club, we wish everyone a safe and joyous festive season.
