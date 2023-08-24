I know I've said it before, but I honestly cannot believe how quickly this year is going.
Before we know it, it'll be October and the show will be in town.
Speaking of the show, I was reminiscing with my kids the other day about the old "Showtime Billboard" adverts that used to run on free-to-air TV.
I remember that at roughly this time every year the ads would start - you'd hear the iconic jingle on the TV and come running to see if it was finally close enough that Leeton would pop up in the list of upcoming shows.
The excitement was off the charts when the Leeton dates would finally scroll across the TV screens - we knew then it was time to start saving our money.
This year, the Leeton Soldiers Club are very proud sponsors of the Hawksbury Working Kelpies that are coming to town. I've seen these guys at a past event, and they were incredible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Even if you aren't into farming as such, which I'm not, the skill, athleticism and obedience of these dogs truly is worth seeing.
They'll share some demos of their dogs working and also share some basic tips and tricks on training your own dog.
If we're lucky, they may even bring their puppies. There are multiple shows over the two days of the Leeton Show, and we highly recommend you set aside some time to come and watch these guys in action - you won't be disappointed.
Let's hope the rain holds out this year too. While the torrential rain during the fireworks last year was certainly an adventure, I think I'd prefer some sunshine for this year's show.
Hope to see you there - whatever the reason.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.