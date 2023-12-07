Christmas creativity earns aged care residents a second place

A COMPETITION has proven once and for all that Christmas is a time for one and all.
Residents of the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village have been celebrating their creative spirit and teamwork after they received a second place in the highly-anticipated Yanco Lions Club Christmas Tree Competition recently.
The competition, held annually as part of the Christmas twilight markets, not only showcases talent, but also fosters community engagement and support for the Yanco Lions Club.
RFBI residents were overjoyed to secure the second-place position in the competition, earning them a delightful tin of biscuits as their prize.
RFBI Leeton Masonic Village lifestyle supervisor Joanne Edwards said this accomplishment is a testament to the RFBI's dedication to participating in community events.
This year's Christmas tree from RFBI took inspiration from resident Judy Young, who generously contributed a small bucket of broken earrings.
"I had a lightbulb moment, realising these earrings could become a unique personal touch to our Christmas tree," Ms Edwards said.
Residents actively engaged in the creative process, adorning the tree with fabric patches, selected earrings and handcrafted decorations.
From scrunching tissue paper and wrapping small boxes to creating a star from coat hangers, each step brought the tree to life.
"During the tree's creation, we shared a running joke about my husband Neville, saying 'don't tell Neville that we used all of my earrings'," Mrs Young said.
Residents titled their entry "Inspired by Judy's love of earrings", adding a personal and light-hearted note to RFBI's entry.
"We take every opportunity to engage with the community," RFBI Leeton Masonic Village general manager Joanne Treacy said.
"At RFBI, we recognise the significance of fostering connections and finding joy in simple pleasures like participating in competitions.
"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to the creation of our Christmas tree."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.