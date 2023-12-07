The Irrigator
Home/Video/Entertainment

Christmas creativity earns aged care residents a second place

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COMPETITION has proven once and for all that Christmas is a time for one and all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.