Crowning moment for a Parkview Public favourite

LEETON'S Margaret Pengelly is a favourite among many students and staff at Parkview Public School, with dedication and hard work now up in lights.
Ms Pengelly has been honoured at the prestigious NSW Department of Education Nanga Mai Awards in Sydney, taking home an honour no other Parkview Public teacher has ever been awarded in the past.
It is also believed she is the first teacher from Leeton to receive a Nanga Mai award.
Ms Pengelly has been with Parkview Public for 17 years, with her work as a school learning support officer critical throughout this time.
She was presented with the award by NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar at a gala function in Sydney, which she attended alongside family and fellow staff member Julie Axtill.
The Nanga Mai Awards celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, community members and schools that demonstrate excellence across a diversity of areas.
Ms Pengelly was recognised for her long-standing and outstanding contributions to children at Parkview Public School, in particular her contributions to early educational achievement and community connections.
"It was a huge shock when they called my name ... it was pretty nerve-wracking too," she said.
The award is the highest accolade for Aboriginal education given out by the NSW Department of Education.
Ms Pengelly's role at Parkview Public covers many different areas, including helping to co-ordinate the Bright Beginnings program, assisting with kindergarten classes and is running the school's breakfast program.
She said she loved every aspect of her job. "I like all of it," Ms Pengelly said.
"I like working with the children and the staff of course. I have a lot of good memories here."
Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin said Ms Pengelly was a deserving recipient.
"She will sell herself short everyday of the week, but she is such an amazing part of our school and has been responsible for driving many changes within our school," Mr Irvin said.
"We couldn't be more proud."
