PARKVIEW Public School students have been showing they have the skills and talent to take on intriguing and intrinsic projects.
Students from years five and six have been continuing to engage with the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence Virtual STEM Academy.
While that may sound like a mouthful, students have been enjoying plenty of success in their areas of study.
Jed Crowe, Maycie Wall, Sadie Tiffin and Aiden Fazekas all successfully completed the Indigenous Seasons Skill Builder program, which provided students with an introduction to Aboriginal seasonal calendars.
Students learned the differences between the seasons in different parts of Australia. They also examined the weather and what traditional seasonal foods are available to different Aboriginal communities during the year.
Students were challenged to create their own seasonal calendar for their community, thinking of changes in weather and lifestyle during the year in their local community.
Zara Munro and Tayliah Coughlan both successfully completed the scientific inquiry skill builder program, which allowed the students to solve open-ended scientific inquiry problems.
Students developed a range of thinking strategies (critical thinking, problem solving, curiosity, creativity, collaboration and communication) that enabled them to approach challenges and problems from different perspectives.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also making strides was Jake Lashbrook, Keira Hewson, Miah Weymouth and Grace Curry, who all completed the arduino microcontroller skill builder program, which empowered them to learn about the purpose of micro-controllers and how electronic circuits can be created in order to interact with users and the environment.
Students learned to program and Arduino UNO micro-controller using C++ language. Students also learned to create electronic circuits that were controlled by the Arduino UNO.
Parkview STEM co-ordinator Fiona Hislop continues to be delighted with the achievements of the children.
"We congratulate the children on their diligent engagement in these STEM opportunities and look forward to further experiences later in the year," she said.
