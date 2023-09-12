The Irrigator

Parkview Public School students excelling in STEM subjects

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkview Public School students have been completing the subjects of the future, which will help them in their future endeavours. Picture supplied
Parkview Public School students have been completing the subjects of the future, which will help them in their future endeavours. Picture supplied

PARKVIEW Public School students have been showing they have the skills and talent to take on intriguing and intrinsic projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.