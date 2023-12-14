The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Revive your wallet with a quick shop at Leeton's Reviva store

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TREASURE trove of pre-loved items have officially hit the shelves in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.