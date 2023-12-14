Revive your wallet with a quick shop at Leeton's Reviva store

A TREASURE trove of pre-loved items have officially hit the shelves in Leeton.
Earlier this month, Reviva Leeton officially opened its doors onsite at the Leeton Landfill and Recycling Centre.
The reuse shop is operated by not-for-profit social enterprise Resource Recovery Australia (RRA).
RRA NSW manager Steve Glendenning said many would be surprised at what the might find inside Reviva.
"We are excited to introduce Reviva Leeton to the community," he said.
"Reviva isn't your typical 'tip' shop, visitors can expect to find a broad range of beautifully presented and organised, high-quality second-hand goods.
"Think homewares, furniture, tools, toys, books and hardware - all under one roof.
"(Residents) can expect a great experience each time they visit Reviva Leeton.
"It is a chance to not only discover a treasure but also to shop sustainably and support the community."
RRA works under its innovative #waste2wages model, diverting waste from landfill to create employment and training opportunities.
"What some see as 'waste', we see as valuable resources," Mr Glendenning said.
"We love to see quality goods, reused, repaired, and reimagined to give them a second life.
"We've been operating for over 32 years now.
"Reviva Leeton is an exciting opportunity for us to support and be a part of the Leeton and Riverina communities.
"We look forward to being able to connect with other community groups, charities and members of the community while also getting great outcomes for the environment."
Reviva Leeton will operate 8.30am to 3pm every day, apart from Sunday when it will be open from 8.30am to noon.
