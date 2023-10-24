A NEW not-for-profit social enterprise will soon be setting up shop in Leeton.
Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) is looking forward to becoming a part of the Leeton community.
The organisation has been appointed to provide a new Reviva Reuse Shop to Leeton Shire Council and its residents for the next three years.
RRA NSW manager Steve Glendenning said explained what the concept was all about.
"Reviva Leeton is all about the community and creating a circular economy," he said.
"Our core purpose is to transform #WASTE2WAGES, diverting waste from landfill to create employment and training opportunities for locals with barriers to work.
"We're excited to bring the Reviva experience to the Riverina.
"Residents can expect a great customer experience with well-merchandised and organised second-hand goods, including clothing, homewares, hardware, tools, toys, books and much much more.It is set to become Leeton's newest treasure trove."
RRA has been operating as a not-for-profit social enterprise for over 32 years.
Reviva Leeton will be the 10th Reviva Reuse Shop.
Every shop supports employment in the town it is located, with mentoring from an experienced team based in regional areas.
This focus ensures Reviva Reuse Shops connect with the communities in which we operate.
"We are looking forward to working with Leeton Shire Council and the community to deliver great social, environmental and community outcomes for the region," Mr Glendenning said.
"We are looking for passionate people from all walks of life to join our team.
"If you have an appreciation for second -hand goods, the environment or upcycling, we would love to hear from you."
Minor infrastructure changes will be undertaken by council in the coming weeks with the grand opening of Reviva Leeton scheduled for December 1.
For more information and to apply for a role, visit www.resourcerecovery.org.au.
