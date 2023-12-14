Greens co-coach outlines what's ahead for now

THE Leeton Greens are acutely aware they will be the hunted in season 2024.
The club officially kicks off its pre-season on Wednesday, December 20 with a light training run at the town ovals before returning to the paddock in late January when efforts will really start to heat up.
There's already been plenty of change in the air in the off-season for the Greens, with Hayden Philp heading back to his home club of Temora, leaving a huge hole in the Leeton side.
Philp had also been coaching the first grade side for some years, but the club has filled that position with two stalwarts - Mick Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook.
The pair are looking forward to the challenge that is ahead, with several key players also moving on from the Greens to different sporting codes and even overseas meaning there is plenty of hard work to come.
"There's definitely an element of pressure there," Thomas said.
"The club has been so strong for so long, so we want to make sure that continues.
"Shannon is an amazing leader, he's very strategic and a great player as well. He'll still be playing, so that's fantastic.
"I'll be handling more of the off-field stuff. We're both really excited about it."
The first pre-season run is open to all grades and will kick off on Wednesday, December 20 from 6.30pm.
A barbecue will follow as everyone starts to get back into the groove of things.
"We'll have a bit of a run around, but it's more about getting everyone together," Thomas said.
"I'd say we will probably seriously get back into it towards the end of January."
In terms of recruitment, Thomas said the club has been able to lock in many of its young players for the new season and is continuing to cast its net further afield to attract new players to the Greens.
"Our approach will be to keep doing what has already been set up in place," Thomas said.
"It's been a big couple of years for the club, a lot of hard work.
"We want to continue that, but we do acknowledge it has been a huge few years for everyone.
"In saying that, I think everyone will be keen to get going again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.