AS THE dust settles on another stellar season for the Leeton Greens, the club's president Col Fisher has reflected on what a year it was.
The 2023 was another huge one for the Greens, with all five of their senior sides securing a place in the Group 20 grand finals.
While the first grade and league tag sides secured premiership glory and the three remaining teams had to settle for runners-up, Fisher said it was a season to remember for years to come.
Even more impressive was the grand final victories were back-to-back results for first grade and league tag in 2023.
Fisher said the club and players enjoyed the celebrations after the win as it started to sink in what a big year the Leeton sporting organisation had had in 2023.
"It's a big credit to the club ... but I do have to say and, it's just my opinion, one of the main reasons the club has been so successful in the last few years is (first grade coach) Hayden Philp," Fisher said.
"He's a terrific bloke, good coach, just a real clubman.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He'll get down there and help out and he just leads by example.
"We have a lot of great people at our club and so many people put in so much hard work and time into everything."
Leading into 2023, the Greens had four of their five teams represent in the 2022 grand final series, with each of them bringing home the premiership trophy.
The club is a powerhouse of the sport in the area and it's one Fisher said he has been proud to have an association with.
"Everything about this club just makes you proud to be part of it all," he said.
"Winning those four grand finals last year and then to have all five in he grand final, it's amazing.
"It's a great effort for the club and the Leeton district actually.
"It wasn't that long ago we were struggling in the juniors and a lot of hard work has gone into building up our base there as well.
"We have some great local junior players coming through and they stick around. About 90 per cent of our side this year were local players.
"Even if some go away, if they do come back, they want to play for the club again.
"Blokes like Bas Blackett and Billy Dickinson, they both came back this year and enjoyed it."
While the season has come to an end, the hard work doesn't stop for the Greens or other sporting codes in the shire.
The club will hold its presentation night on Friday, October 13, with tickets needing to be secured by Friday, October 6.
Following that an annual general meeting will be held to determine the executive for the next 12 months as the club again works towards locking in coaches and players for 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.