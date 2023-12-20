The Irrigator
Home/Agribusiness

Member for Murray Helen Dalton not opposed to Riverina state concept

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
December 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Murray Helen Dalton says the Riverina becoming a separate state could be a solution to ensuring the best interests of the region are met.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help